StockNews.com Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Sell

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.67. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.