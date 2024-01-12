StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.83.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
