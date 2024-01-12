StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

