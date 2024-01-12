StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

