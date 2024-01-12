StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
