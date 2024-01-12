StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.0 %
DIT stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
