StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.0 %

DIT stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

