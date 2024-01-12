StockNews.com Downgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Hold

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

