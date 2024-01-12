Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 6,113 call options.

TeraWulf Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

