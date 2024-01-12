Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 6,113 call options.
TeraWulf Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.