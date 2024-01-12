Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$4.00

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
