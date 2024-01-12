Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$4.00

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec acquired 35,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.