Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $80.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.61.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

