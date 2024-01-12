State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.