Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWK opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

