SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $67.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.