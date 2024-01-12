Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

