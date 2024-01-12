Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.16. 464,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,069,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

