Sphere 3D Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,434 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 255% compared to the average daily volume of 686 put options.

Sphere 3D Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of ANY opened at $2.39 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ANY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

