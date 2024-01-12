Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,031 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,477 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Southwest Airlines worth $36,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

