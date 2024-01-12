Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires £144.76 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.78) per share, for a total transaction of £144.76 ($184.53).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 11 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £143 ($182.28).

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,308.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.61.

Softcat Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 29.60 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,464.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.66) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.63) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

