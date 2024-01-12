Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

