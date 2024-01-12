Simon Davis Buys 1,424 Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Stock

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis purchased 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 698 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £9,939.52 ($12,669.88).

Baillie Gifford Japan Price Performance

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. Baillie Gifford Japan has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($8.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 814 ($10.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 684 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 711.41. The firm has a market cap of £656.37 million, a PE ratio of -2,648.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Baillie Gifford Japan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Baillie Gifford Japan’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

About Baillie Gifford Japan

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

