Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 2,100.0%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

