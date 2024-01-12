Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.42 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

