Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,372.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,673,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,903.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at $52,331,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,121,888 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,039. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

