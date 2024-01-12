Seaport Res Ptn Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

