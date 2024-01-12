Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.41. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

