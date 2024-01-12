Scotiabank Raises Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$2.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

