Scotiabank Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$110.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.77.

Stantec Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$107.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$67.79 and a 1-year high of C$108.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1992783 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

