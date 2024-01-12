Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.69.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
