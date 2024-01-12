Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $305.10 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

