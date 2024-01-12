Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.10.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.70.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
