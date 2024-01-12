Robert Rush Sells 3,443 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.99%.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

