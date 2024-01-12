Reviewing Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 2.28 -$9.30 million N/A N/A Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.85 -$115.91 million ($1.58) -2.27

Alterity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.49% -20.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alterity Therapeutics and Atea Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Atea Pharmaceuticals 2 1 0 0 1.33

Alterity Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 429.10%. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Atea Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, a drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue; and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It also develops a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. development, manufacture, and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

