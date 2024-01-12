Reviewing ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -8.61% -32.71% -6.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50 SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ams-OSRAM and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ams-OSRAM and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 1.92 SkyWater Technology $272.62 million 1.53 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -17.02

ams-OSRAM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats SkyWater Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

