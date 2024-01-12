Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

RVNC stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $554.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 642,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

