Research Analysts Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

