Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WisdomTree, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,407,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

