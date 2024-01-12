Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of PBA opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after buying an additional 534,743 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

