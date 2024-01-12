Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

