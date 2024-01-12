Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

