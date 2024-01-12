Raymond James Weighs in on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$39.75 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

