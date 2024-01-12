Raymond James Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$36.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -48.17%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

