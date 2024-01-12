Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.