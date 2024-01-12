Raymond James Comments on Pro Reit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$24.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

