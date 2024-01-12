Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,060,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $153.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.