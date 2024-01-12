Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.09.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

QBR.B opened at C$32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

