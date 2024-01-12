Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Up 1.8 %

QLYS stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,658 shares of company stock worth $3,817,392. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

