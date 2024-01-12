Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Jamieson Wellness Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:JWE)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$151.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

