Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

