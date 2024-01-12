Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $28.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Equinix stock opened at $801.04 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $795.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.44.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

