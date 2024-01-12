Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Extreme Networks, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extreme Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Extreme Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

