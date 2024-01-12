Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.42.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

