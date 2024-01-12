Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Boosted by Analyst

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.